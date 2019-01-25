SEARLES, Minn. — Brown County sheriff's officials have arrested the husband of a woman found dead in Searles.
Authorities say dispatchers got a call shortly before midnight Thursday reporting a death at the residence. Deputies were met by the husband who told them his wife was dead inside the home. The body of the 69-year-old woman was found in the residence.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation into what officials say is a suspicious death.
