NEW YORK — A Wisconsin woman running to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind has been charged with scamming a jewelry store in New York City.
Thirty-six-year-old Juliet Germanotta was charged with grand larceny Wednesday. Investigators say Germanotta bought a ring online from Manhattan's Diamond District worth $4,800 — then returned a fake ring for a full refund from the jeweler.
Germanotta told the New York Post on Thursday she acknowledges sending back a fake ring, blaming the decision on personal issues clouding her judgment. She contends the charges are a misunderstanding.
She is due back in court April 2.
Germanotta, who lives in La Crosse, Wisconsin, says she is running in the Democratic primary against the incumbent Kind.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.