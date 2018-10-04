STAATSBURG, N.Y. — Authorities say a woman who fell head-first into a garbage chute was rescued from her New York apartment building.
Fire department officials tell the Poughkeepsie Journal emergency crews were called to the Heritage Point Apartments in Staatsburg, New York around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after residents of the senior rental community heard a woman screaming.
Crews found a woman stuck in a trash chute between the second and third floors. She was removed from the chute about 40 minutes later.
Officials say she was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center for treatment. It is unclear if she sustained any injuries.
