WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman has pleaded no contest in what prosecutors said was the poisoning of her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, averting the need for a second trial in the case.

Eighty-six-year-old Helen Galli of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, entered the plea to aggravated assault Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors in which all other charges were withdrawn.

Prosecutors in Luzerne County said she spiked a glass of berry-flavored juice with antifreeze in March 2010 and passed it to the woman, who was left near death and spent months recovering.

Galli was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 5½ to 12 years, but won an appeal. Prosecutors said the deal calls for a sentence of three years and three months, with credit for 1,000 days served and the balance on house arrest.