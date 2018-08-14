CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.
Court documents say 28-year-old Debra Kerouac, of Manchester, used a cellphone to produce images of a girl engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Her activities were discovered based on a lead from a case investigated by the FBI in Duluth, Minnesota. An agent there notified the FBI in Bedford in 2017.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in federal court on Nov. 20. A proposed plea agreement says Kerouac would serve 25 years in prison.
