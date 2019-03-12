RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman parlayed a feeling to purchase 30 lottery tickets with the same numbers to win $150,000.
Deborah Brown says she purchased 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers 1-0-3-1 after seeing those numbers "a couple of times during the day." She then bought 10 more because she was really feeling it.
The number combination won the Feb. 11 drawing and each ticket was worth $5,000.
Brown says she "nearly had a heart attack."
She's considering using the multiple prizes for home renovations.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Do Americans care about Britain's next royal birth?
Gwynne Wilcox jokingly calls herself a duchess because she celebrates all things Meghan Markle.
Variety
College coaches, others indicted in admissions bribery case
College coaches and others have been charged in a sweeping admissions bribery case unsealed in federal court.
National
New Jersey takes big step toward legalizing recreational pot
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders said Tuesday they've agreed on legislation to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.
TV & Media
NCAA tournament selection on CBS to show bracket 1st again
The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.
National
Officer on trial for Antwon Rose's death arrives at court
A white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black 17-year-old in western Pennsylvania last summer arrived at a Harrisburg courtroom Tuesday as jury selection gets underway.