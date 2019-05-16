Woman of 1,000 faces

When Kate McCarthy graduates from the University of Minnesota this weekend, it will be with the unofficial title of Most Likely to End Up on "Saturday Night Live." Earlier this month at Cedar Cultural Center, the comic actor channeled Ricky Lagoon, a supremely confident crooner holding a grudge against Tony Bennett. Other past personas include French Teen, P.E. Teacher and E.T.'s Best Friend. The audience never knows ahead of time which character she'll pull out of her seemingly bottomless bag when she hosts her monthly variety show in northeast Minneapolis, but since this is her last scheduled show at the intimate club, she — or he — is guaranteed to be memorable. ("Who Is She," 7:30 p.m. Fri., Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., free, honeympls.com.)

NEAL JUSTIN