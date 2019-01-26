DAYTON, Ohio — An Ohio judge has agreed a woman was insane when she killed her two children and has ordered her institutionalized at a mental health facility.
Thirty-one-year-old Claudena Helton was charged with aggravated murder for fatally shooting 8-year-old daughter Khmorra and 6-year-old son Kaiden in May 2017 in the southeast Ohio city of Dayton.
The Dayton Daily News reports a Montgomery County judge accepted Helton's insanity plea at a hearing Friday and ordered a review in six months.
Helton's attorney said two psychological reports concluded she was not guilty by reason of insanity and a third said she was competent to stand trial.
Neighbors told police Helton was in a trance-like state after the slayings.
Helton told police she killed her children to "save them from the evils of the world."
