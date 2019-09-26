BERLIN — German police say a mother has died on a highway in Bavaria after falling out of a moving car while trying to climb into the rear of the vehicle to look after her infant child.
Police told the dpa news agency Thursday that the 28-year-old woman was a passenger in the car and fell out of an open door as she attempted to get between the front two seats into the back to look after her months-old child while traveling on the A96 Autobahn west of Munich.
They say her husband was driving and immediately pulled over.
It is not clear whether the door wasn't closed properly or somehow opened as the woman attempted to get into the back.
