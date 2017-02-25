A woman died Friday night in a north Minneapolis collision that police said was alcohol-related.

A 28-year-old man driving another car was arrested after fleeing the scene and returning, authorities added.

The crash happened about 6:10 p.m. at Newton and 29th avenues N., police spokesman Corey Schmidt said in a statement.

The woman was driving east on 29th Avenue when she was struck by the man’s vehicle, going south on Newton, Schmidt said. The woman’s vehicle then hit a tree, while the man’s hit a parked car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name and the cause of her death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment and has been admitted, Schmidt said, adding that officers received a search warrant for a blood test.

Map: Woman was killed, man arrested after a collision at 29th and Newton avenues N.

The crash was being investigated by the Minneapolis police homicide and traffic investigation units.