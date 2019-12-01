Officials have identified the 18-year-old killed in a crash in Minnetrista on Friday night.
Hailey Pheonix Bruce, of St. Bonifacius, died of numerous injuries after the vehicle she was driving struck another vehicle on the 1800 block of County Road 92, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Bruce died at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash.
