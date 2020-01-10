MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A homeowner has died in a house fire in Maple Grove, police said.

Flames were shooting out of the house when firefighters arrived about 7 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

Officials say the fire was too intense for firefighters to enter the house. They later found the victim dead inside.

She was a woman in her 70s who used a wheelchair. Officials say she lived alone.

Police and Hennepin County fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.