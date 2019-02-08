HASTINGS, Minn. — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a house explosion that critically injured her husband in Dakota County.

The body of 56-year-old Theresa Ann Snoeyenbos was found in the debris of the exploded home in Hampton Tuesday.

Snoeyenbos was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which is investigating her death, along with the Dakota County sheriff's office and the state fire marshal. Her husband, Brian Suilmann, was critically injured in the explosion and fire and was taken to Regions Hospital.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division is investigating the fire as a potential propane-fueled explosion, but the exact cause is still under investigation.