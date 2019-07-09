A woman whose vehicle strayed across the centerline on Hwy. 212 in Carver County Monday morning and collided with a vehicle going the opposite way has died.

The victim, a 58-year-old driver from Litchfield, was heading west in the vicinity of Laurie Lane in Dahlgren Township about 10:50 a.m. when she entered the eastbound lane and hit a Chevy Suburban head-on, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Her name has not been released.

Elen Marie Stark, who was driving the Suburban, was injured in the crash. Stark, 55, of Sanborn, Minn., was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center with noncritical injuries. Stark was wearing a seat belt.

Both directions of the highway were shut down for a few hours as authorities investigated the crash.