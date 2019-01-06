Authorities on Sunday identified the woman who was run over and killed in Inver Grove Heights by a hit-and-run driver who remains at large.

Haimanot Gebremedhin, 55, of Inver Grove Heights, was struck about 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the intersection of 80th Street E. and Blaine Avenue E., where they were flagged down by a passerby who found Gebremedhin down in the road, police said.

Resuscitation efforts failed, and she died before making it to Regions Hospital.

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the driver. Anyone who traveled in either direction on 80th Street, east of Blaine Avenue, around 5:52 p.m. or has information on the crash should contact police at 651-450-2530.

Gebremedhin, a 25-year resident of Inver Grove Heights, is the fourth person run over and killed in recent days in the Twin Cities.

Zahra Mohamed, 19, of St. Paul, died after being hit Friday night near the St. Paul intersection of McKnight Road N. and Burns Avenue, police said. The other victim, Hanan Farah, 22, of St. Paul, was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital. She is expected to survive.

The driver stopped following the crash and cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors, police said.

On Thursday, A man and woman were struck and killed during rush hour Thursday on Larpenteur Avenue on the Roseville-St. Paul border. Authorities were trying to determine whether the two were struck by more than one vehicle.

Robert Blake Buxton, 47, and Meridith Aikens, 45, both of Roseville, were making their way across the four-lane thoroughfare near Woodbridge Court when they were run over at 5:35 p.m.

A driver stopped, but surveillance video obtained from a nearby business shows a white SUV passing the crash site just seconds before they were hit, and two white or silver sedans passing the scene seconds after the victims were hit.