A 30-year-old St. Paul woman is jailed on suspicion of killing another woman in Little Canada, authorities said.

The victim, also 30 years old, was found late Sunday outside her home, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was arrested about 1 a.m. Monday at the scene and held on suspicion of murder. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Investigators say they believe the women knew each other but have yet to identify the victim or reveal any details about what led to the stabbing.