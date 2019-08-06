A 30-year-old St. Paul woman is jailed on suspicion of killing another woman in Little Canada, authorities said.
The victim, also 30 years old, was found late Sunday outside her home, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect was arrested about 1 a.m. Monday at the scene and held on suspicion of murder. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Investigators say they believe the women knew each other but have yet to identify the victim or reveal any details about what led to the stabbing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Vans catch fire outside Fridley Walmart; 2 children left alone are burned
The children are approximately ages 6 and 9, and one of them is in critical condition, authorities said. The parked vans caught fire shortly before 7:15 a.m.
Local
Cephus says returning to school top priority following trial
Former Wisconsin Badgers football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.
Local
Homicide charges filed in Sauk County crash that killed 2
An Onalaska man has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a crash that killed two people in Sauk County last October.
East Metro
Woman jailed in fatal stabbing of another woman in Little Canada
Authorities believe the women knew each other.
Local
Woman arrested in fatal stabbing in Little Canada
Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in Little Canada.