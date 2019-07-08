CHICAGO — Police say a woman was hospitalized after accidentally falling about 40 feet (12 meters) from an upper level at Chicago's Soldier Field while attending a men's soccer tournament.
Chicago police said in a statement that the 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the fall Sunday night during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
Police spokeswoman Ana Pacheco tells the Chicago Tribune that the woman wasn't badly hurt and "was very lucky."
The U.S. was outplayed by Mexico in the game. Jonathan Dos Santos scored in the 73rd minute to give the El Tri a 1-0 victory.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
AP: Federal grand jury probing GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy
A federal grand jury in New York is investigating top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, examining whether he used his position as vice chair of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee to drum up business deals with foreign leaders, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and people familiar with the matter.
National
Sheriff's deputy killed in shootout northeast of Atlanta
Authorities say they're searching for suspects after a Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout northeast of Atlanta.
Nation
Liz Weston: Teach your teen about college costs starting now
Many families struggle to pay college expenses for one or two kids. Certified financial planner Sarah Carlson, mother of two sets of twins, will soon…
Variety
Views on clergy vary by age, education, religious identity
Americans' age, education level and religious affiliation matter greatly when it comes to their opinions on a prospective clergy member's sexual orientation, gender, marital status…
Movies
Review: A lovely, bittersweet family story in 'The Farewell'
a wedding — to get everyone together one last time.