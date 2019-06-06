MILWAUKEE — A federal grand jury had indicted a Keshena woman in a fatal crash on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Thirty-nine-year-old Erin Schweitzer is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a two-vehicle crash in April in the Legend Lake area that killed a passenger and seriously injured two people in the other vehicle. The indictment alleges Schweitzer was intoxicated.
Schweitzer is also charged with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin officials worry farmers may turn to risky lenders
Wisconsin agriculture officials are concerned that farmers might be tempted by quick access loans and credit cards as many take on more debt this year.
Local
Johnson Controls accused of failing to report pollution
A Wisconsin company failed to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years, the state Department of Natural Resources said.
Local
C Line rapid bus launches today between Mpls. and Brooklyn Center
Metro Transit's first electric buses will link Mpls., Brooklyn Center.
Minneapolis
'It's about the kids': Longest-serving principal in Minneapolis schools retires
Ray Aponte has been a principal in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 25 years.
National
Was losing Amazon HQ bid good for Minnesota's fiscal health?
In a bid to lure Amazon's second headquarters to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota pledged to give the company a bustling business community, lots of smart workers and a great quality of life for them.