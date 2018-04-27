PIKEVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a woman arrested on a warrant for joyriding has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found in a barrel in Tennessee.
News outlets report 25-year-old NaKayla Sullivan is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 30-year-old Thomas Rogers.
The Bledsoe County man was reported missing April 19. An officer found his body on Tuesday.
Bledsoe Sheriff Jimmy Morris tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that Sullivan and two other suspects in custody knew the dead man. District Attorney General Mike Taylor says the investigation continues. It's unclear if Sullivan has a lawyer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Trump welcomes Olympic athletes to the White House
President Donald Trump is welcoming Team USA Olympic athletes to the White House.
National
UVA moves to ban white nationalist rally planner from campus
The University of Virginia has effectively banned the main organizer of last summer's white nationalist rally from its Charlottesville campus.
Nation
George H.W. Bush to stay in hospital through weekend
A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized through the weekend as he recovers from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.
Nation
Restaurants calm customers, say their romaine is safe
Restaurants' advice to their customers? Romaine calm.
Nation
Police: Connecticut man was trying to sell viper, cobras
Connecticut police have charged a man they say was trying to sell venomous snakes.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.