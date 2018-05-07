BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Authorities have a woman in custody in what they say is the suspicious death of another woman in Bloomington.
Officers who responded to an apartment about 8 p.m. Sunday found the body of the 69-year-old woman. Her name wasn't immediately released.
Police didn't immediately provide further details, including why or how the second woman was arrested.
