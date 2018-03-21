HARRISBURG, Pa. — A woman whose affair with a married eight-term Pennsylvania congressman led to his resignation didn't file paperwork to run for a U.S. House seat after she announced her bid last month.

Shannon Edwards' name didn't appear in a Department of State listing of candidates filing to run for Congress by Tuesday evening's deadline. Edwards didn't return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Edwards announced last month that she'd seek the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle of Pittsburgh. Candidacy requirements include submitting the signatures of 1,000 registered party voters from the district.

Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, an outspoken abortion-rights opponent, resigned in October after text messages obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette suggested that he had wanted Edwards to get an abortion when they thought she might be pregnant.