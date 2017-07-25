A woman from southwestern Minnesota who fell while walking in the St. Croix River over the weekend and was hospitalized has died, authorities in Wisconsin said.

Staci M. Meehan, 40, of Balaton, was identified Monday by the Polk County Sheriff's Office as the drowning victim.

Meehan and family members were camping on an island south of the Osceola landing, when she went underwater Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office said.

People on the scene began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation before emergency personnel reached her by boat.

Meehan was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred in an air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she died Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.