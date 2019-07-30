BERLIN — Swiss police say a woman has died after being hit by a rotten tree that tumbled down a mountainside in the Alps.
Police in Valais canton said Tuesday that the trunk of the tree, which was up to seven meters (23 feet) long and 30 centimeters (a foot) in diameter, broke off and rolled about 120 meters (394 feet) down a steep slope near the village of Ulrichen as a Swiss couple was walking along a path below.
The tree hit the 59-year-old woman Monday. A rescue helicopter flew to the site, but she died at the scene.
