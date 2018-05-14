FORT MYERS, Fla. — A pregnant Florida woman who was struck by lightning last year just days from her due date is expecting another child.
WINK-TV in Fort Myers reports Meghan and Matt Davidson are expecting a baby in October.
The couple said Meghan Davidson's heart briefly stopped beating when she was hit by lightning while walking outside her house last June. Doctors delivered the baby, named Owen, but he died about two weeks later.
Meghan Davidson said she doesn't remember much about the lightning strike or the days immediately after it.
The Davidsons said they're excited about the future but will never forget baby Owen.
