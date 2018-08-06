MEDFORD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who thought she was helping a down-and-out man pay for his gas station food ended up footing the bill for country music star Keith Urban.
Ruth Reed says she met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden.
Substitute teacher Reed says she had made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.
Reed says he thanked her and said his name was Keith. When she remarked that he looked like Keith Urban, he said he was.
Not believing him, Reed asked his body guard to confirm she was talking to the musician.
She says, "It was then I realized what an idiot I was."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Former NFL player behind new CW high school football drama
Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger is drawing on his high school days living between two worlds for his first major Hollywood project.
Variety
Duluth diocese adds 2 priests to list of credibly accused
The Diocese of Duluth has added two priests to its list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing a child.
National
Appeals court tosses key permits for Atlantic Coast pipeline
A federal appeals court has thrown out two key permits for the Atlantic Coast pipeline.
Variety
UConn's mascot becomes part of wedding party
The Siberian Husky that serves as the mascot for the University of Connecticut is taking on another role: assistant ring bearer for two university alumni.
Variety
Arrests made at protest blocking private prison headquarters
Police on Monday arrested some of the several dozen demonstrators who were blocking the entrances to the Tennessee headquarters of private prison operator CoreCivic.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.