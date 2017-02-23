Instead of celebrating the day her niece Genesis Xiong would have turned 3 1/2 years old, Mala Vue wept in court at the sentencing for the woman who played a role in the child’s death — Genesis’ own mother.

“We will never know what greatness would come from (Genesis),” Vue told a Ramsey County District Judge as Lia Pearson looked on silently. “And Lia took that from us.”

Pearson, 39, of Farmington was sentenced to more than three years in prison for ignoring repeated patterns of abuse that lead to Genesis’ death in February 2015. Charges say Pearson left her daughter in the care of her boyfriend, Leb Meak, of Maplewood, even though she knew he had physically harmed her before. When police were called to Meak’s home, they found that 17-month-old Genesis died from several blunt-force injuries from Meak.

Meak pleaded guilty to killing the child and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Pearson was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment in November 2016.

At the hearing, family members cried as Vue, Genesis’ paternal aunt, lamented the loss.

“We are haunted by he thought of what we could have done differently to keep her safe,” she said.

Meak said at his plea hearing that he punched, squeezed and threw Genesis after she threw CDs off a shelf in the house he shared with his parents.

The girl had dozens of bruises across her body, a broken rib and extensive damage to her internal organs, according to courtroom testimony from last year by Dr. Victor Froloff, an assistant Ramsey County medical examiner.

Froloff, who conducted the autopsy, testified that new and old injuries contributed to Genesis’ death. He said the child had so many bruises that he couldn’t tally them.

Pearson began occasionally leaving her daughter with Meak in January 2015. Ramsey County attorneys said during her trial that Pearson ignored warnings from several people, including Meak’s two sons, that Meak was abusing her daughter.

Pearson’s parental rights have been terminated for her three other children.

“Day by day, I’m awake and all I can do is think about what happened,” Pearson told the court. “Every day that’s my punishment.”

Haley Hansen is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.