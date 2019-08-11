A Twin Cities woman crashed her car into a tree in central Minnesota and was killed, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck occurred about 7:35 p.m. Saturday on southbound Hwy. 371 in Pequot Lakes, the State Patrol said.

The driver was a 25-year-old from Brooklyn Park, according to the patrol.

Authorities have yet to release her identity or reveal any of the circumstances leading to the crash.

 