A woman who sped past motorists on a central Minnesota highway Sunday morning, allegedly pointing a handgun at another driver who followed her into a parking lot, surrendered to authorities after calling them herself.

Police arrested the 46-year-old woman in the parking lot of Crafts Direct, an arts and crafts store in Waite Park, and took her to the Stearns County jail where she was being held Monday, Police Chief David Bentrud said.

Authorities received a call about a person displaying a handgun in the 600 block of Sundial Drive around 11:30 a.m. It came after the State Patrol had been alerted to a newer Ford SUV passing cars on the left shoulder of Hwy. 23 at a high rate of speed.

One motorist followed the speeding vehicle into the parking lot of Crafts Direct in an attempt to get the license plate. That’s when the SUV driver allegedly pointed a handgun at the motorist along with her fiancé and her two younger children, police said. The motorist left and called 911.

The SUV driver went into the store and also called 911. Authorities were waiting for her when she came out and arrested her, Bentrud said.

Officers recovered an unsecured handgun in the storage pocket of the driver’s side door.

The suspect, from Richmond, Minn., could be charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats, Bentrud said.