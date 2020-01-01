A woman who was found shot in a north Minneapolis alley Tuesday night died at North Memorial Hospital, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be in her 20s, was found shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of Russell Av. N. She was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where she later died. Police found the woman after being alerted by ShotSpotter to three shots fired in the area, said John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis police.

Elder did not say how many times the victim was shot. Police said it was the city's 48th homicide in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.