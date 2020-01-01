A woman who was found shot in a north Minneapolis alley Tuesday night died at North Memorial Hospital, police said.
The woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be in her 20s, was found shot in an alley behind a home in the 1300 block of Russell Av. N. She was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where she later died. Police found the woman after being alerted by ShotSpotter to three shots fired in the area, said John Elder, a spokesman for the Minneapolis police.
Elder did not say how many times the victim was shot. Police said it was the city's 48th homicide in 2019.
This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Boatload of Gophers fans rock Tampa before Outback Bowl
Gophers fans have invaded the area, spotted everywhere from the beach to the city streets to the Gophers team hotel lobby, which was in full-swing crowded happy hour mode Tuesday afternoon.
Duluth
2019 was Duluth's third-snowiest year on record
Snowfall totaled 129.6 inches this calendar year.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis may get a new drive-through despite recent ban
Owner submitted plan before city banned any new drive-throughs.
East Metro
Woman found with gunshot wound in Minneapolis alley dies at hospital
A woman who was found shot in a north Minneapolis alley Tuesday night died at North Memorial Hospital, police said.The woman, who has not been…
Business
Contract for Just Egg could turn Minnesota town into food-tech hub
Egg-substitute startup Just Inc. has acquired family-owned Del Dee.