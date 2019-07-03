More from Star Tribune
How the Trump administration's 2018 trade aid package works
The Trump administration's Market Facilitation Program is meant to compensate farmers for income they've lost due to the U.S. trade war with China. Data provided to The Associated Press from the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the Freedom of Information Act gives some insights into where the money goes.
Big farms find easy ways around Trump trade aid limits
When President Donald Trump's administration announced a $12 billion aid package for farmers struggling under the financial strain of his trade dispute with China, the payments were capped. But many large farming operations had no trouble finding legal ways around them, records provided to The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act show.
The Latest: Navy SEAL acquitted of murder says he's grateful
The Latest on the murder case of a Navy SEAL accused of killing a war prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 (all times local):
Show of hands on immigrant health care belies a thorny issue
In one unanimous show of hands, Democratic presidential candidates moved to the mainstream the idea of full health insurance for people who don't have legal permission to be in the United States.