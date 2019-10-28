A woman was found dead and a man in need of medical attention when police were called to their Mendota Heights home Sunday night.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Diane Street about 5:30 p.m. for a medical call involving two people in their 60s. The man was taken to an area hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, but no suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the public, police said.

 