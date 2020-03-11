A woman was found dead in a Maple Grove home on Tuesday, a death that police were calling suspicious.

Authorities say “there is no known threat to the community at this time.”

Officers were called to the 8600 block of Quarles Road just after 4 p.m. because of an unresponsive woman, the Maple Grove Police Department said in a release. Inside the single-family residence, they found the woman, about 40 years old, to be dead.

Police were releasing little information Tuesday night as they continued to investigate, but they were asking anyone in the area in the afternoon to call 763-494-6204.