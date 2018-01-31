Officers sent to a report of shots fired in north Minneapolis on Tuesday night found the body of an adult female, authorities said.
The initial report came at 9:48 p.m., with the sound of shots fired and a Shot Spotter activation in the 1800 block of Lyndale Avenue N., police spokesman John Elder said.
Officers didn’t locate anything there, but subsequently found the woman’s body on the side of the road in the middle of the 2200 block of Lyndale.
Police were canvassing the area and trying to find possible witnesses, Elder said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
