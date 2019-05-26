MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a woman has died after being stabbed in downtown Minneapolis.
Authorities say the stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The woman's name has not been released and police have not made an arrest. Police have not yet publicly identified a suspect or suspects.
Police said in a press release that officers who arrived at the scene provided aid to the woman before driving her to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers.
