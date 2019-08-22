BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police have arrested a man for fatally shooting a woman in a retail parking lot in Brooklyn Park.
Officers called to the scene Wednesday night administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the 35-year-old woman died later at a hospital.
Authorities say witnesses reported the woman was talking with a man in the parking lot before she was shot, then a man and woman in an SUV fled the scene.
Investigators later identified the suspect and took him into custody.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Memorials begin for former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Louisiana's first and only female governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, will return to the state's ornate Capitol building for her last time Thursday, her casket carried in to the sound of a 21-gun salute honoring her service.
Variety
Church: Free speech protects decision to fire teacher
Catholic church leaders in Indianapolis are citing the First Amendment as a defense to a lawsuit filed by a teacher who was fired because he's in a same-sex marriage.
National
Sanders' $16 trillion climate plan builds on Green New Deal
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has released a $16.3 trillion climate plan that builds on the Green New Deal and calls for the United States to move to renewable energy across the economy by 2050 and declare climate change a national emergency.
Nation
Elderly woman, daughter die after car rolls into pond
Police say an 81-year-old woman and her 56-year-old daughter have died after a car left in drive rolled into a Michigan pond, trapping the disabled pair in the vehicle.
Nation
Worker convicted of sexually assaulting nursing home patient
A jury in Texas has convicted a health care worker of sexually assaulting a nursing home patient who had dementia.