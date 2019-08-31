MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 46-year-old woman was fatally shot after confronting a driver following a minor crash on the city's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports the woman was a passenger in the vehicle that got struck about 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police say she got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with the driver, who pulled out a gun, shot her and then fled.
Police say witnesses drove the woman to a hospital, where she died.
Police are searching for the shooter.
No other details about the shooting were released.
