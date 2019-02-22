GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Brown County woman is facing numerous charges after authorities seized more than 30 dogs and a parrot from a home in Eaton.
Authorities say charges against 36-year-old Lisa Kraszewski include mistreatment of animals and neglect of a child.
Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay and Door County and law officers rescued the animals from what they called "deplorable conditions" during a three-hour operation Wednesday.
The animals were taken to a Green Bay shelter. The house was condemned by the health department on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Chicago prosecutors charge R. Kelly with abusing 4 victims
R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, was charged Friday with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.
National
Documentary about 1939 Nazi rally in New York up for Oscar
A crowd of 20,000 gives the Nazi salute. Swastikas flank a giant portrait of George Washington.
TV & Media
Black woman replacing Alabama editor who endorsed KKK
A white Alabama newspaper editor who advocated for a revival of the Ku Klux Klan is turning over control to a black woman.
National
Many shades of meaning behind 'Medicare-for-all'
"Medicare-for-all" can mean different things to different people.
Movies
A bumpy road to the Oscars could end in triumph for Netflix
The most tumultuous Oscar season in memory might pale in comparison to the aftermath.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.