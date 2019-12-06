KEARNEY, Neb. — A pair from Minnesota face felony drugs charges after a traffic stop in Nebraska turned up more than 2 pounds (0.91 kilograms) of marijuana, several packages of THC concentrate wax, vape pen cartridges and concentrated marijuana edibles.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman in the car told them all the drugs were bought in Colorado as a 21st birthday present to her.

The drugs were found Sunday when the couple's vehicle was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 80 just west of Kearney, the Kearney Hub reported. The vehicle was searched after the trooper who stopped it said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from it.

A 32-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman, both of Mankato, Minnesota, were arrested on suspicion of distribution and possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of concentrated cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The woman told the arresting trooper that all the drugs were a gift to her for her 21st birthday. Court records show her birthday was in October.