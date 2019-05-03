A Hopkins woman is facing a host of charges after she allegedly drove while drunk with two children in her car.

Jamyria Leon Olson was charged Wednesday with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and two counts of child endangerment, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court.

It's the second time in seven months that Olson has been charged with driving under the influence. She was convicted of fourth-degree DWI in October, court records show.

In Wednesday's case, Hopkins police attempted to stop Olson after seeing her driving on the wrong side of the road and running a red light just after midnight at the intersection of S. 1st Street and 11th Avenue in Hopkins. She failed to stop and swerved across traffic lanes until police were able to catch up to her several blocks away, the complaint said.

Officers found a 1-year-old child and a 10-year-old in the back seat, said Sgt. Michael Glassberg of the Hopkins Police Department.

Police gave Olson, 23, of Hopkins, a roadside breath test which returned a blood alcohol content reading of .20%. Two hours later, a second breath sample indicated her blood alcohol content was .17%, according to the criminal complaint.

The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is .08%.

"This was a very dangerous situation and could have had tragic consequences," Glassberg said in a statement.

Olson was taken to the Hennepin County jail and has since been released. She is due in court Friday afternoon.

In addition to her previous DWI, Olson has been convicted of disorderly conduct and careless driving and four parking violations in the past three years, court records show.