A woman drove her car off the road northwest of Duluth and died in a crash, authorities said.

Authorities located the wreckage shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday along Hwy. 47 in Culver, about 25 miles northwest of Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was identified as Rachel A. Wermter, 61, of nearby Culver. She was dead by the time emergency responders arrived.

Her vehicle was located off the highway and next to a tree on the opposite side of the direction she was driving, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor," a Sheriff's Office statement read.