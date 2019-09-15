A woman drove her car off the road northwest of Duluth and died in a crash, authorities said.
Authorities located the wreckage shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday along Hwy. 47 in Culver, about 25 miles northwest of Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
The driver was identified as Rachel A. Wermter, 61, of nearby Culver. She was dead by the time emergency responders arrived.
Her vehicle was located off the highway and next to a tree on the opposite side of the direction she was driving, the Sheriff's Office said.
"Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor," a Sheriff's Office statement read.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
3 years after storm, Saxon Harbor reopens on Lake Superior
More than three years have passed since torrents of rain overwhelmed Oronto and Parker creeks and sent waves of mud into the marina.
Local
Vietnam vet group's mission complete, but carries on
The group that erected a Vietnam War memorial in Mankato is disbanding.
Variety
Disease council helps ensure families aren't 'afterthought'
In 2008, Erica Barnes welcomed a new member of the family. Fourteen months into her daughter Chloe's life, Barnes started to notice she had some neurological abnormalities. She was reassured by the pediatrician that everything was fine, but after a year the signs persisted.
National
LGBTQ Christians in Wisconsin look for a faith home
Craig Dull was studying to be a Lutheran minister when he came out during his junior year of college.
St. Paul
St. Paul officer fatally shoots man who rammed squad car
The man got out of the vehicle and "initiated a physical confrontation," a police statement said. During the ensuing fight, the officer shot the man, who died at the scene.