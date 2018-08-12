MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A woman has died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in a northwestern Minneapolis suburb, and three police officers were treated for exposure to the fumes.
Police say a Maple Grove officer who responded to a Friday evening call about a person not breaking was "overcome by fumes" as he tried to help the unresponsive woman inside her town house.
Two other officers arrived and pulled the officer and the woman out of the building. The unidentified woman died at the scene.
The Star Tribune reports all three officers were hospitalized for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and later released.
