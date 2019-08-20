POYGAN, Wis. — A woman has died and her husband was injured after they fell into a quarry in Winnebago County.
The incident happened Monday in the town of Poygan. Authorities say they are still investigating, but it appears the couple from Oshkosh had been at a nearby business and walked to the top ridge of an adjacent quarry. It appears they were unfamiliar with the terrain in the area.
They were found by a friend at the bottom of the quarry, where there is roughly a 40- to 50-foot drop. The 31-year-old woman died at the scene. The 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital.
