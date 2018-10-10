PITTSFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police say an 84-year-old woman was killed in a car crash while leaving a cemetery.
Authorities say the crash happened at Pittsfield Village Cemetery on Sept. 29.
Police say Lorraine Sulham was driving up a gravel hill at the cemetery around 9 a.m. when her car began to go off the road. Sulham put her vehicle in reverse to correct the issue, and her car ended up rolling down an embankment.
Sulham died at the scene. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
Her funeral was held Friday, and she was buried at the Pittsfield cemetery.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
S. Carolina Democrats: Better if Sanders 'got lost'
As Bernie Sanders prepares to return to South Carolina to feel out a potential 2020 presidential bid, some Democrats in this early primary, heavily Republican state say the visit isn't wanted or helpful to their candidates in advance of next month's election.
Nation
Police: Boy, 14, arrested in shooting death of other teen
Police in Tennessee say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in the deadly shooting of another 14-year-old boy.
Variety
Women business owners find ways to deal with gender bias
It can be subtle, like failing to make eye contact with a woman business owner but engaging in animated conversation with her male co-owner. Or more blatant, like asking an owner who's seeking investor money if she plans to have children.
Nation
Supercharged hurricane threatens Florida with 150 mph winds
Gaining fury with every passing hour, Hurricane Michael closed in Wednesday on the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic winds of 150 mph, the most powerful storm on record ever to menace the stretch of fishing towns, military bases and spring-break beaches.
Variety
After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse workers who say its $15 hourly minimum wage wouldn't benefit them, will now get a bigger raise.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.