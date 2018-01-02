A 37-year-old Anoka woman has died of head injuries she received near the U.S. Bank Stadium light rail station, and police are investigating, authorities said Tuesday.

Christina Jo Jackson was injured on Dec. 26 near the intersection of S. 4th Street and Park Avenue and died two days later at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the medical examiner's office.

Metro Transit has not yet disclosed any of the circumstances in the incident.

Paul Walsh