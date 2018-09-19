LONDON — A woman has died after a caravan she was sleeping in was blown off a cliff as the British Isles are battered by a heavy storm.

Irish police said that the accident occurred in Galway County on Wednesday morning.

Police said: "A search was carried out at the scene on the beach and after a short time the body of a female in her 50s was recovered."

The storm, which has been dubbed Ali, has also left around 20,000 homes and businesses, mainly in the southwest of Ireland, without power.

British media also reported several cases of high winds toppling trees, in some cases onto cars.