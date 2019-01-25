MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the death of a woman found under a car that had crashed into a wall at a hospital parking ramp is being investigated as a homicide.
Deputies responded to the parking structure at Froedtert Hospital shortly before 4 a.m. where they found the unconscious woman under the vehicle with a head wound. Officials say the woman had a weak pulse and was frozen to the ground.
No one was inside the crashed vehicle.
Wauwatosa paramedics responded and transported the woman, who died a short time later. She has not been identified and no further information was released by the medical examiner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minn. program uses 'elite' sport of squash to open doors for inner-city youths
Beyond Walls, operating out of the University of Minnesota's Recreation and Wellness Center, looks to sharpen skills and academics.
Variety
Firefighter rescues dog from icy banks of Milwaukee River
Authorities say a dog that fell into the freezing waters of a Wisconsin river clung to an ice ledge for about 10 minutes before he was rescued.
Local
Minnesota man gets 14-year federal sentence for stalking
A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal stalking charges.
East Metro
Charges: Bingo hall manager, employees stole from Roseville youth hockey group
The three women are accused of taking thousands of dollars for personal use and gambling.
Local
Ellison: Minnesota receiving $3.1 million in settlements with Walgreens, Johnson & Johnson
Minnesota was among dozens of states to file suit against the two health companies.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.