SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A woman has died followed a collision into the rear end of a train in Springfield.
MassLive.com reports emergency crews responded to reports of a crash, and found that the SUV had collided with a train shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
Rescue crews used the "Jaws of Life," to pull out the female driver who was sent to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh says the woman, who has not been identified, died shortly after. The crash is being investigated.
