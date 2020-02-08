A woman who was hit by a car Friday night as she crossed a street in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood died Saturday morning.

The woman was crossing W. 7th Street near Homer Street around 8:15 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman, police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Police believe the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance, he said.

The pedestrian died at Regions Hospital.

The driver has been booked into the Ramsey County jail on probable cause of criminal vehicular operation.

Authorities are still investigating.