PERHAM, Minn. — A North Dakota woman has died after authorities say it appears she was dragged by a horse in western Minnesota.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says deputies went to a home near Star Lake on Friday morning after a caller reported a woman had been dragged a long distance by a horse.
The 47-year-old Fargo woman died at the scene from her injuries. The sheriff's office says a rope had been wrapped around her arm.
It appeared the woman had been walking with the horse using a lead rope, but it's unclear why she was dragged.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Maple Grove man charged with killing mother, beating father
Authorities say Matthew G. Witt, 42, violently beat both his parents, killing his mother at their lakeside home.
Duluth
What you need to know about the PolyMet and Twin Metals mines
Here are answers to common questions about the two planned mining projects in northeastern Minnesota and the controversies surrounding them.
Local
Case of missing Wisconsin brothers now a death investigation
Missouri law enforcement officials say the case of two missing Wisconsin brothers is now a death investigation.
Variety
No prison for British cyber expert in malware case
A British cybersecurity expert who admitted writing and selling malware was spared prison Friday by a judge who said the misconduct was outweighed by his help in stopping a worldwide computer virus in 2017.
Minneapolis
Feds seek to extradite Mpls. day care operator accused of murder
Sylwia Pawlak-Reynolds has refused to return to the U.S. from Poland to face questioning, citing a fear of being imprisoned and separated from her infant son, who remains under her care in Poland.