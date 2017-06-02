A 13-month-old girl, Kasina Smith, and her 25-year-old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, were found safe after allegedly being abducted at 12:44 p.m. Friday while leaving a doctor’s office at 9055 Spring Drive NW in Coon Rapids, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
The suspect in the abduction was Milo Levell Smith, who is the father of the child. There currently is a restraining order against him.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Local
Bail bond operator pleads guilty to forgery in heroin dealer's case
Fake bond allowed release of drug dealer who would later be convicted of murder
Local
Getting bit? Black flies and ticks on the attack after rains in Minnesota
As ticks spread, so do cases of Lyme disease.
Local
Woman, daughter in Coon Rapids found safe after Amber Alert
A 13-month-old girl, Kasina Smith, and her 25-year-old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, were found safe after allegedly being abducted at 12:44 p.m. Friday while leaving…
National
Nolan says no to run for Minnesota governor in 2018
Democratic U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan says he won't run for governor in 2018.
Local
Wetterlings sue, stopping release of files in Jacob's investigation
Stearns County officials say they will await judicial review before releasing documents.