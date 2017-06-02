A 13-month-old girl, Kasina Smith, and her 25-year-old mother, Erica Liasha Crumb, were found safe after allegedly being abducted at 12:44 p.m. Friday while leaving a doctor’s office at 9055 Spring Drive NW in Coon Rapids, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The suspect in the abduction was Milo Levell Smith, who is the father of the child. There currently is a restraining order against him.